Karnataka Weather, April 30: Humid and warm day ahead
Karnataka Weather, April 30: Sunny and cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms. Humidity will contribute to discomfort across the state.
Karnataka Weather, April 30: Karnataka residents can expect a mix of sunshine, cloudy skies, and isolated thunderstorms. Humidity levels will contribute to widespread discomfort. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Bengaluru will see clouds and sun throughout the day, offering brief relief from the heat. The maximum temperature will be at 34°C.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mysuru will also see a day marked by clouds and intervals of sun. However, the heat will remain quite intense.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Hubli and Dharwad will see mostly sunny skies, making it one of the hotter and drier regions in the state for the day. Residents are advised to avoid direct sun exposure.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
A thunderstorm possible during the morning hours, followed by partly sunny skies for the rest of the day.