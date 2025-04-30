Image Credit : social media

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Hubli and Dharwad will see mostly sunny skies, making it one of the hotter and drier regions in the state for the day. Residents are advised to avoid direct sun exposure.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

A thunderstorm possible during the morning hours, followed by partly sunny skies for the rest of the day.