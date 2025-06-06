Image Credit : Freepik

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Cloud cover will dominate, with a chance of light rainfall in the afternoon. Expect it to feel warmer than the actual temperature due to humidity.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

A relatively dry day for Kollam with partial sunshine, though humidity will keep it feeling quite hot.