Kerala Weather Forecast, April 17: Scattered thunderstorms and humid heat
Kerala Weather Forecast, April 17: Major cities will see intense heat, humidity, and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. Stay hydrated with water, buttermilk, or coconut water. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C
Sunshine with a few clouds. Light sea breeze may provide slight relief during the evening.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
A thunderstorm is likely in the morning. Afternoon conditions may still feel muggy and uncomfortable.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41.1°C
Partly sunny skies with widely scattered thunderstorms. Residents should remain indoors during peak heat hours and watch for sudden weather changes.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Kollam will be hot and humid, with some storm activity expected to cool the atmosphere briefly. Thunderstorms may be intense in isolated areas.