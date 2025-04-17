Image Credit : Freepik

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 34.4°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41.1°C

Partly sunny skies with widely scattered thunderstorms. Residents should remain indoors during peak heat hours and watch for sudden weather changes.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 33.3°C

Min Temperature: 27.2°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

Kollam will be hot and humid, with some storm activity expected to cool the atmosphere briefly. Thunderstorms may be intense in isolated areas.