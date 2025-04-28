Karnataka Weather, April 28: Sunny day with stormy afternoon showers
Karnataka Weather, April 28: Mostly sunny skies across the state. Coastal areas like Mangaluru may see afternoon thunderstorms.
Karnataka Weather, April 28: Karnataka will witness another warm day on Monday, with mostly sunny skies in many parts of the state. Cities like Bengaluru and Hubli-Dharwad will see sunshine with a few clouds, coastal areas like Mangaluru are expected to have possible afternoon thunderstorms. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 33.9°C
Min Temperature: 21.7°C
Real Feel: 36.1°C
Bengaluru will see a mostly sunny day with occasional clouds in the sky. Due to strong sunshine during midday hours. It’s recommended to stay hydrated, especially if planning outdoor activities.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 22.8°C
Real Feel: 38.3°C
In Mysuru, the day will be mostly cloudy, with some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. The cloudiness may offer some temporary relief, but the temperatures will remain high.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 36.1°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
In Hubli-Dharwad, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy, with clear skies for much of the day. The heat will be intense. So, residents should be cautious about heat exposure. \
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 31.7°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38.3°C
The day will see cloudy skies, giving way to a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms later in the day, especially in some parts of the city.