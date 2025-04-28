Image Credit : Social Media

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 36.1°C

Min Temperature: 22.2°C

Real Feel: 38.9°C

In Hubli-Dharwad, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy, with clear skies for much of the day. The heat will be intense. So, residents should be cautious about heat exposure. \

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 31.7°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 38.3°C

The day will see cloudy skies, giving way to a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms later in the day, especially in some parts of the city.