Kerala Weather, April 28: Humidity with sudden afternoon showers
Kerala Weather, April 28: Coastal cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam can expect occasional rains and thunderstorms, while other areas will see a mix sun and clouds.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
A mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. However, by the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to develop, bringing rainfall and gusty winds. Residents are advised to be prepared for sudden changes in weather.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 40.6°C
In Kozhikode, the day will start with partial sunshine. Occasional clouds will provide some brief relief, but it will still be a hot and sticky day. Be prepared for warmth and take frequent breaks if outdoors.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Thunderstorms are expected to develop in one or two spots in the afternoon, bringing localized rainfall and gusty winds. It’s wise to stay alert and have an umbrella or raincoat handy if you plan to be outside during the afternoon.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Kollam will see cloudy skies throughout the day. Thunderstorms are likely to develop. While the rain will offer some temporary relief, residents should be prepared for wet conditions and possible disruptions from afternoon storms.