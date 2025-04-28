Image Credit : Freepik

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 25.5°C

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in one or two spots in the afternoon, bringing localized rainfall and gusty winds. It’s wise to stay alert and have an umbrella or raincoat handy if you plan to be outside during the afternoon.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 25.5°C

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Kollam will see cloudy skies throughout the day. Thunderstorms are likely to develop. While the rain will offer some temporary relief, residents should be prepared for wet conditions and possible disruptions from afternoon storms.