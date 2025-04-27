Karnataka Weather, April 27: Hot, humid, and rainy Sunday ahead
Karnataka Weather, April 27: While cloudy skies and rain may offer temporary relief, the heat is expected to persist. City-specific forecasts detail varying conditions.
Karnataka Weather, April 27: Major cities will see high temperatures, rising humidity, and occasional chances of afternoon thunderstorms. The cloudy skies and occasional rain may offer temporary respite from the heat. Let’s check the city-wise weather forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 21.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37.2°C
The temperatures will remain high. No rain expected today. The heat will likely linger into the early evening.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 36.1°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.3°C
A partly sunny Sunday, with intense heat setting in by late morning. The day will see a high of 36°C. Stay well hydrated and avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
The day will start under partly sunny skies. The chance of rain may offer respite from the heat.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.8°C
Mangaluru is expected to have a mostly cloudy day. There is also a chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Stay updated with the weather conditions.