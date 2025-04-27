Image Credit : Freepik

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 35°C

Min Temperature: 22.2°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

The day will start under partly sunny skies. The chance of rain may offer respite from the heat.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 32.2°C

Min Temperature: 26.6°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38.8°C

Mangaluru is expected to have a mostly cloudy day. There is also a chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Stay updated with the weather conditions.