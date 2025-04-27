Image Credit : Freepik

Kochi

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 26.6°C

Real Feel: 38.8°C

The day will start with rather cloudy skies. There will be a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The humidity will keep the overall discomfort high.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 33.9°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel: 40.5°C

Cloudy skies and the possibility of a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The rain will also add to the humidity, making the air thick and heavy.