Kerala Weather, April 27: Cloudy skies and rainy afternoon
Kerala Weather, April 27: Scattered thunderstorms expected across the state. Cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram are likely to experience fluctuating weather patterns throughout the day, providing brief reliefs from the heat. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 26.6°C
Real Feel: 38.8°C
The day will start with rather cloudy skies. There will be a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The humidity will keep the overall discomfort high.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33.9°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 40.5°C
Cloudy skies and the possibility of a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The rain will also add to the humidity, making the air thick and heavy.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Rain at times in the afternoon expected to cool the city down temporarily. Residents should prepare for occasional rainfall.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 38.3°C
Mostly cloudy skies and a thunderstorm in spots during the afternoon. The humidity levels will remain high, causing discomfort.