Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 34°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

Bengaluru will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. Residents should still take sun precautions, especially during mid-afternoon.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Mysuru will start the day with some cloud cover. Light, breathable clothing and hydration are key to staying comfortable.