Karnataka Weather, April 23: Heat and scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday. From sunny and warm conditions in Bengaluru and Mysuru to cloudy skies and potential thunderstorms in Hubli-Dharwad and Mangaluru, the state will experience varying temperatures.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Bengaluru will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. Residents should still take sun precautions, especially during mid-afternoon.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Mysuru will start the day with some cloud cover. Light, breathable clothing and hydration are key to staying comfortable.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Residents in Hubli-Dharwad should brace for increasing cloudiness, with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Both cloudy and sunny. A thunderstorm possible in parts of the region. Carrying an umbrella is advisable for those outdoors.