Kerala Weather, April 23: Humid heat and afternoon showers expected
Kerala Weather, April 23: Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam can expect warm temperatures, high humidity, and intermittent rain.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Kerala Weather, April 23: Kerala's weather on Wednesday is expected to be a blend of humid heat, cloud cover, and scattered rainfall. So, plan your day accordingly, and stay cool and dry wherever you are. Let’s look at the forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Short bursts of rain may bring brief relief, but the air will remain warm and muggy throughout.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
A mostly cloudy day is expected in Kozhikode, with light rain in the afternoon. Conditions will feel heavily humid, especially in the afternoon.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 40.5°C
Thiruvananthapuram will see clouds early on. While the rain might provide a temporary cooling effect, it will also raise humidity.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kollam will remain mostly cloudy, with a morning shower in some spots. Residents can expect a wet and warm day.