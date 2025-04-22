- Home
Kerala Weather, April 22: Coastal cities like Kochi can expect cloudy skies, while other areas like Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram may also see rainfall and high humidity.
Kerala Weather, April 22: Heat, humidity, and scattered thunderstorms in various parts of Kerala. Residents should also be prepared for afternoon thunderstorms. Let’s read the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The coastal city will see mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of thunderstorm activity later in the day, bringing possible lightning, brief downpours, and gusty winds.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Blend of sunshine and clouds. Rainfall likely in afternoon. Humidity will remain high, making the day feel particularly hot.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40.5°C
There might be some thunderstorms. High humidity will increase discomfort; residents are advised to stay hydrated and wear breathable clothing.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Sun and humidity early, followed by a chance of thunderstorms in some regions. Be alert to local weather updates.