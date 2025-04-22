Image Credit : Freepik

Kochi

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

The coastal city will see mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of thunderstorm activity later in the day, bringing possible lightning, brief downpours, and gusty winds.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

Blend of sunshine and clouds. Rainfall likely in afternoon. Humidity will remain high, making the day feel particularly hot.