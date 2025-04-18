Kerala Weather, April 18: Sunshine, clouds, and afternoon rain today
Kerala Weather Forecast, April 18: Kerala will see a mix of sun, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms on Friday. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and prepare for brief periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Kochi will see a blend of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms expected to bring rain.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 33°C
Real Feel Temperature: 25°C
In Kozhikode, skies will see both sunny and cloudy skies. No significant rain is expected.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Thiruvananthapuram is likely to experience a thunderstorm during the day. Stay updated with weather conditions in the city.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Kollam will also face similar weather, with sunshine and clouds giving way to a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon.