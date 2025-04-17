Delhi Weather, April 17: Mercury climbs to 40°C; stay safe on Thursday

Thursday will be another hot and humid day in Delhi. The temperatures are constantly rising. It is advised to take necessary precautions.
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 41.7°C
Sunrise: 5:54 AM
Sunset: 6:49 PM
Residents are urged to take extreme caution, especially during peak afternoon hours.
Delhi’s heatwave is expected to continue over the next few days, so staying informed and taking precautions is key.
