Delhi Weather, April 17: Mercury climbs to 40°C; stay safe on Thursday

india Apr 17 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh
Delhi Weather on Thursday

Thursday will be another hot and humid day in Delhi. The temperatures are constantly rising. It is advised to take necessary precautions.


Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 40.5°C 

Min Temperature: 26.1°C 

Real Feel: 41.7°C


Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:54 AM 

Sunset: 6:49 PM


Take precautions

Residents are urged to take extreme caution, especially during peak afternoon hours.


Stay hydrated

Delhi’s heatwave is expected to continue over the next few days, so staying informed and taking precautions is key.



