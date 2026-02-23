According to her post, she booked a Rapido ride after office hours. She said the journey began normally, but during the ride the rider touched her several times with his hand. At first she thought he was only scratching his back. From the second time onwards, she began recording the incident on her phone.

She wrote that she leaned her body outward to avoid contact, but the rider kept trying to touch her. She also said he asked personal questions, including where she lived, whether she stayed alone or in shared accommodation, and where she worked. This made her feel unsafe and disturbed.

As she neared her PG accommodation, she asked him to remove his hand. She believes he ignored her. She said she was shocked and could not react immediately because of fear and confusion. She shared the video to raise awareness so others, especially women, stay alert.