- Home
- India
- Woman Alleges Inappropriate Touching by Rapido Rider | Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Debate
Woman Alleges Inappropriate Touching by Rapido Rider | Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Debate
A woman alleged inappropriate touching by a bike taxi rider during a Rapido ride and shared a video on Instagram. She said rider repeatedly tried to touch her while pretending to scratch his back and asked personal questions, making her feel unsafe.
Assam woman alleges inappropriate touching during Rapido ride
A woman in Assam has accused a bike taxi rider of inappropriate touching during a short ride booked through Rapido. She shared a video and a detailed account on Instagram, saying the rider repeatedly tried to touch her while pretending to scratch his back. The post has triggered strong reactions online and a response from the company.
What the woman said happened
According to her post, she booked a Rapido ride after office hours. She said the journey began normally, but during the ride the rider touched her several times with his hand. At first she thought he was only scratching his back. From the second time onwards, she began recording the incident on her phone.
She wrote that she leaned her body outward to avoid contact, but the rider kept trying to touch her. She also said he asked personal questions, including where she lived, whether she stayed alone or in shared accommodation, and where she worked. This made her feel unsafe and disturbed.
As she neared her PG accommodation, she asked him to remove his hand. She believes he ignored her. She said she was shocked and could not react immediately because of fear and confusion. She shared the video to raise awareness so others, especially women, stay alert.
Rider details and company response
In her post, the woman identified the rider by name, saying his name is Anish Kumar Raut as shown on the app and tagged the company. Rapido responded, apologised for the alleged conduct and asked her to share ride details. The company later said the rider had been permanently suspended and his documents blacklisted, adding that legal assistance would be provided if required.
Rapido responded as: "As discussed during our call, we want to assure you that we are fully committed to assisting you throughout this entire process. We will remain in constant contact with you until the issue is resolved. As we informed you, we have permanently suspended the captain and blacklisted his documents, ensuring that he will no longer be able to work on our platform. To ensure you have all the support you need, please confirm if you require any legal assistance so that we can provide the necessary help and resources. We are here to support you every step of the way and will do everything we can to ensure your concerns are addressed."
The woman stated she reported the matter through official channels. She said she decided not to file an FIR at this time due to safety concerns, as the rider knows both her workplace and residence.
Online reactions and debate
The video drew wide attention online. Many users supported the woman and said people sometimes freeze in stressful situations. Others criticised her for not confronting the rider immediately, leading to accusations of victim blaming. Several users urged strict action and advised reporting through the app and giving low ratings.
The woman clarified that the distance was very short, about 0.4 km, and she chose a bike taxi for convenience, not cost. She also said there was enough space on the scooter and that the contact felt deliberate.
Safety concerns and awareness
The incident has renewed discussion about passenger safety, boundaries and respectful behaviour in public transport services. Observers said awareness and timely reporting are important, and platforms must act quickly on complaints. Authorities have not issued any public statement about a police case linked to the video.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.