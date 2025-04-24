- Home
Kerala Olan is a light and aromatic curry made with ash gourd, cowpeas, and coconut milk. Its gentle flavor profile makes it a comforting dish that’s both vegan and gluten-free.
What is Olan?
Olan is a traditional Kerala side dish made during festive occasions like Onam and Vishu. Mild in spices and rich in flavor, this dish is known for its subtle taste, creamy texture, and the soothing aroma of coconut milk and curry leaves. It’s a must-have on a Sadhya (Kerala feast) and pairs beautifully with steamed rice.
Ingredients
- 1 cup ash gourd (white pumpkin), diced
- ½ cup red cowpeas (vanpayar), soaked overnight and cooked
- 1-2 green chillies, slit
- 1 cup thin coconut milk
- ½ cup thick coconut milk
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- A few curry leaves
Preparation
1. Prepare the cowpeas
Soak red cowpeas overnight. Pressure cook until soft but not mushy. Set aside.
2. Cook the ash gourd
In a pan, add diced ash gourd, green chillies, a pinch of salt, and thin coconut milk. Cook until the ash gourd turns tender.
3. Combine ingredients
Add the cooked cowpeas to the ash gourd mixture. Simmer for a few minutes.
What next?
4. Add thick coconut milk
Pour in the thick coconut milk and cook on low flame. Do not boil after adding thick milk.
5. Temper with coconut oil
Turn off the heat, drizzle coconut oil, and add fresh curry leaves for aroma.
6. Serve warm
Olan is ready to serve! Pair it with steamed rice or enjoy as part of a Sadhya.