Image Credit : Our own

4. Add thick coconut milk

Pour in the thick coconut milk and cook on low flame. Do not boil after adding thick milk.

5. Temper with coconut oil

Turn off the heat, drizzle coconut oil, and add fresh curry leaves for aroma.

6. Serve warm

Olan is ready to serve! Pair it with steamed rice or enjoy as part of a Sadhya.