Kerala food recipe: Here's how to make traditional 'Kalan' at home
Kaalan is a classic traditional Kerala dish, famously served during Vishu and Onam Sadya feasts. Made with yogurt, coconut, and vegetables like raw banana and yam, Kaalan is known for its rich, tangy, and mildly spiced flavor.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
What is Kalan?
Kalan is a thick, flavorful Kerala dish made mainly with yogurt (curd), coconut, and vegetables like raw banana and yam. It's slightly tangy, mildly spiced, and a must-have in a Kerala Sadya.
Ingredients:
- Raw banana (nendra kaya) – 1 medium (peeled and diced)
- Yam (chena) – 1 cup (peeled and diced)
- Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon
- Black pepper powder – 1 teaspoon (adjust to taste)
- Curd (sour yogurt) – 2 cups (well beaten)
- Grated coconut – 1 cup
- Green chilies – 2 to 3
- Cumin seeds (jeera) – ½ teaspoon
- Water – as needed
- Salt – to taste
For tempering (tadka):
Coconut oil – 1 tablespoon
Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon
Fenugreek seeds (uluva) – ¼ teaspoon
Dried red chilies – 2
Curry leaves – a few
Preparation
Cook the vegetables:
Add diced banana and yam to a pan.
Add turmeric powder, pepper powder, salt, and just enough water to cover.
Cook until soft but not mushy.
Grind coconut mixture:
Grind grated coconut, green chilies, and cumin seeds to a smooth paste with a little water.
Add coconut paste:
Mix the ground coconut paste into the cooked vegetables.
Cook for a few minutes till the raw smell disappears.
Add curd:
Lower the flame completely.
Add well-beaten sour curd gradually, stirring continuously.
Simmer gently until it thickens. (Do not allow it to boil after adding curd.)
Tempering:
Heat coconut oil, splutter mustard seeds, add fenugreek seeds, broken red chilies, and curry leaves.
Pour this tadka over the Kaalan.
Mix well and serve!
Tastes even better after a few hours as the flavors settle.