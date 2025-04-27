Image Credit : Social Media

Cook the vegetables:

Add diced banana and yam to a pan.

Add turmeric powder, pepper powder, salt, and just enough water to cover.

Cook until soft but not mushy.

Grind coconut mixture:

Grind grated coconut, green chilies, and cumin seeds to a smooth paste with a little water.

Add coconut paste:

Mix the ground coconut paste into the cooked vegetables.

Cook for a few minutes till the raw smell disappears.

Add curd:

Lower the flame completely.

Add well-beaten sour curd gradually, stirring continuously.

Simmer gently until it thickens. (Do not allow it to boil after adding curd.)

Tempering:

Heat coconut oil, splutter mustard seeds, add fenugreek seeds, broken red chilies, and curry leaves.

Pour this tadka over the Kaalan.

Mix well and serve!

Tastes even better after a few hours as the flavors settle.