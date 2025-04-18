Kerala Festival Special Recipe: How to make authentic Ada Pradhaman at home
A timeless treasure from Kerala's culinary heritage, Ada Pradhaman is a luscious dessert made with rice flakes (ada), jaggery, and coconut milk.
Ada Pradhaman
Often hailed as the king of payasams, it holds a place of honor in Onam Sadya and temple feasts. Rich, creamy, and perfumed with cardamom and ghee, each spoonful of Ada Pradhaman is a taste of tradition passed down through generations. Whether served warm or chilled, it captures the essence of Kerala’s love for soulful sweets.
Ingredients
- Rice Ada – 1 cup (soaked in hot water and drained)
- Jaggery – 250g (melted with ½ cup water and strained)
- Thick Coconut Milk – 1 cup
- Thin Coconut Milk – 2 cups
- Ghee – 2 tbsp
- Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp
- Cashews – 10 (split)
- Raisins – 10
- Coconut bits (thenga kothu) – 2 tbsp (optional, fried)
Preparation
Cook the Ada:
Soak ada in hot water for 20 minutes.
Drain, rinse, and boil in fresh water until soft. Drain and keep aside.
Prepare Jaggery Syrup:
Melt jaggery in ½ cup water, strain to remove impurities.
Combine Ada & Jaggery:
Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a thick-bottomed pan.
Add cooked ada and jaggery syrup. Cook until it thickens slightly.
Add Coconut Milk:
Pour thin coconut milk. Simmer until it reduces.
Add thick coconut milk and cardamom powder. Mix well.
Do not boil after adding thick coconut milk – just heat gently.
Garnish:
Fry cashews, raisins, and coconut bits in remaining ghee.
Add to the pradhaman.