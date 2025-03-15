Kerala Rasam: The perfect blend of spice, tang and tradition; Easy recipe HERE
Learn how to make traditional Kerala-style rasam with this simple recipe. A tangy and spicy soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, and freshly ground spices, Kerala rasam is perfect as a side dish with rice or as a warm, comforting soup. This easy recipe captures authentic flavors with minimal ingredients and quick preparation
Kerala-style rasam is a comforting, tangy, and spicy dish that holds a special place in South Indian cuisine. Unlike other variations, Kerala rasam is typically lighter, flavored with fresh ground spices, and often served as a soothing soup or alongside steamed rice. It combines the earthy flavors of tamarind, black pepper, cumin, and garlic, delivering a perfect balance of heat and sourness. Ideal for aiding digestion, Kerala rasam is a staple in traditional feasts and everyday meals across the state.
Ingredients
1. Tamarind – small lemon-sized ball (soaked in warm water)
2. Tomatoes – 1 medium (chopped or crushed)
3. Toor dal (optional) – 2 tbsp (cooked and mashed, optional for thicker rasam)
4. Garlic – 4 to 5 cloves (crushed)
5. Green chilies – 2 (slit)
6. Black pepper – 1 tsp (crushed)
7. Cumin seeds – 1 tsp (crushed)
8. Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp
9. Red chili powder – 1/2 tsp (optional)
10.Asafoetida (hing) – a pinch
11. Curry leaves – 1 sprig
12. Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp (chopped)
13. Salt – to taste
14. Water – 3 to 4 cups
For tempering:
Mustard seeds – 1/2 tsp
Dry red chilies – 1 or 2
Fenugreek seeds (uluva) – 1/4 tsp (optional)
Oil/Ghee – 1 tbsp
Preparation Steps
-
Tamarind water: Soak tamarind in warm water for 10 mins and extract juice. Keep aside.
-
Base mixture: In a vessel, add tamarind water, chopped tomatoes, green chilies, crushed garlic, turmeric, red chili powder, salt, and water. Bring to a boil.
-
Simmer: Once it boils, add crushed black pepper and cumin. Simmer for 5-7 minutes on low flame. You can add cooked toor dal at this stage if you prefer a thicker rasam.
-
Tempering: Heat oil/ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add fenugreek seeds (optional), dry red chilies, curry leaves, and a pinch of asafoetida. Pour this tempering into the rasam.
-
Final touch: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Cover and let it sit for 5 mins to absorb the flavors.
Serve hot with steamed rice.