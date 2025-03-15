Kerala Rasam: The perfect blend of spice, tang and tradition; Easy recipe HERE

Read Full Gallery

Learn how to make traditional Kerala-style rasam with this simple recipe. A tangy and spicy soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, and freshly ground spices, Kerala rasam is perfect as a side dish with rice or as a warm, comforting soup. This easy recipe captures authentic flavors with minimal ingredients and quick preparation

Kerala-style rasam is a comforting, tangy, and spicy dish that holds a special place in South Indian cuisine. Unlike other variations, Kerala rasam is typically lighter, flavored with fresh ground spices, and often served as a soothing soup or alongside steamed rice. It combines the earthy flavors of tamarind, black pepper, cumin, and garlic, delivering a perfect balance of heat and sourness. Ideal for aiding digestion, Kerala rasam is a staple in traditional feasts and everyday meals across the state.



Ingredients

1. Tamarind – small lemon-sized ball (soaked in warm water) 2. Tomatoes – 1 medium (chopped or crushed) 3. Toor dal (optional) – 2 tbsp (cooked and mashed, optional for thicker rasam) 4. Garlic – 4 to 5 cloves (crushed) 5. Green chilies – 2 (slit) 6. Black pepper – 1 tsp (crushed) 7. Cumin seeds – 1 tsp (crushed) 8. Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp 9. Red chili powder – 1/2 tsp (optional) 10.Asafoetida (hing) – a pinch 11. Curry leaves – 1 sprig 12. Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp (chopped) 13. Salt – to taste 14. Water – 3 to 4 cups For tempering: Mustard seeds – 1/2 tsp

Dry red chilies – 1 or 2

Fenugreek seeds (uluva) – 1/4 tsp (optional)

Oil/Ghee – 1 tbsp

Preparation Steps

Tamarind water : Soak tamarind in warm water for 10 mins and extract juice. Keep aside.

Base mixture : In a vessel, add tamarind water, chopped tomatoes, green chilies, crushed garlic, turmeric, red chili powder, salt, and water. Bring to a boil.

Simmer: Once it boils, add crushed black pepper and cumin. Simmer for 5-7 minutes on low flame. You can add cooked toor dal at this stage if you prefer a thicker rasam.

Tempering : Heat oil/ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add fenugreek seeds (optional), dry red chilies, curry leaves, and a pinch of asafoetida. Pour this tempering into the rasam.

Final touch: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Cover and let it sit for 5 mins to absorb the flavors. Serve hot with steamed rice.

