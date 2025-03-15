Kerala Rasam: The perfect blend of spice, tang and tradition; Easy recipe HERE

Learn how to make traditional Kerala-style rasam with this simple recipe. A tangy and spicy soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, and freshly ground spices, Kerala rasam is perfect as a side dish with rice or as a warm, comforting soup. This easy recipe captures authentic flavors with minimal ingredients and quick preparation

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Kerala-style rasam is a comforting, tangy, and spicy dish that holds a special place in South Indian cuisine. Unlike other variations, Kerala rasam is typically lighter, flavored with fresh ground spices, and often served as a soothing soup or alongside steamed rice. It combines the earthy flavors of tamarind, black pepper, cumin, and garlic, delivering a perfect balance of heat and sourness. Ideal for aiding digestion, Kerala rasam is a staple in traditional feasts and everyday meals across the state.
 

article_image2

Ingredients

1. Tamarind – small lemon-sized ball (soaked in warm water)

2. Tomatoes – 1 medium (chopped or crushed)

3. Toor dal (optional) – 2 tbsp (cooked and mashed, optional for thicker rasam)

4. Garlic – 4 to 5 cloves (crushed)

5. Green chilies – 2 (slit)

6. Black pepper – 1 tsp (crushed)

7. Cumin seeds – 1 tsp (crushed)

8. Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp

9. Red chili powder – 1/2 tsp (optional)

10.Asafoetida (hing) – a pinch

11. Curry leaves – 1 sprig

12. Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp (chopped)

13. Salt – to taste

14. Water – 3 to 4 cups

For tempering:

Mustard seeds – 1/2 tsp
Dry red chilies – 1 or 2
Fenugreek seeds (uluva) – 1/4 tsp (optional)
Oil/Ghee – 1 tbsp


article_image3

Preparation Steps

  • Tamarind water: Soak tamarind in warm water for 10 mins and extract juice. Keep aside.

  • Base mixture: In a vessel, add tamarind water, chopped tomatoes, green chilies, crushed garlic, turmeric, red chili powder, salt, and water. Bring to a boil.

  • Simmer: Once it boils, add crushed black pepper and cumin. Simmer for 5-7 minutes on low flame. You can add cooked toor dal at this stage if you prefer a thicker rasam.

 

article_image4

  • Tempering: Heat oil/ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add fenugreek seeds (optional), dry red chilies, curry leaves, and a pinch of asafoetida. Pour this tempering into the rasam.

  • Final touch: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Cover and let it sit for 5 mins to absorb the flavors.

Serve hot with steamed rice.

