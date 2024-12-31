Embrace Ayurveda: Managing stress for women’s mental and physical well-being

From prenatal care to self-care, Ayurveda promotes mind-body harmony. Healthy minds and bodies help women flourish in life and work. Mental health is essential, and Ayurveda helps.

Every individual wishes to live a mentally balanced, healthy life. Stress is a common issue seen in all human beings, irrespective of age . Women, being multifaceted souls who play multiple roles and tasks, are prone to stress. This stress may be related to family issues, stress related to kids, or stress related to work, which will impact the quality of physical and psychological health.

Running around the clock with multiple tasks may shatter the body and mind. Most women fail to manage time for self-care and self-rejuvenation from their busy life schedules. No doubt, in the long run, she will collapse managing things around her and by not managing things within her.

Ayurveda, an ocean of health knowledge, emphasizes the prevention of diseases and the curative aspect. Ideal lifestyle, seasonal purificatory measures which cleanse the body and mind, Yoga, pranayama, and relaxation techniques play an important role in transforming a stressful woman into a stress-free woman.

Help of Spirituality and spiritual healing is explained as the front line of management of any disease, which will boost the psychological status of an individual irrespective of the gender.

Focusing on mind and body is essential for a strong mind. Different modalities were explained to care for the body and support a woman's mind during various milestones of life, e.g., child care, menstrual care, pregnancy, lactation, etc.

The body hears everything the mind says. Hence, a healthy mind reflects a healthy body. Mental health care has become a necessity. Women who are role models to their families and society need to follow Ayurveda techniques to manage their stress and psychological issues.

-Dr.Dhaneshwari H.A, Assistant Professor,Dept. of Kayachikitsa & Manasaroga,Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Ayurveda, Hospital & Research Centre,Udupi.

