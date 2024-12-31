Embrace Ayurveda: Managing stress for women’s mental and physical well-being

From prenatal care to self-care, Ayurveda promotes mind-body harmony. Healthy minds and bodies help women flourish in life and work. Mental health is essential, and Ayurveda helps.

Embrace Ayurveda; Managing stress for women mental and physical well being RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Every individual wishes to live a mentally balanced, healthy life. Stress is a common issue seen in all human beings, irrespective of age . Women, being multifaceted souls who play multiple roles and tasks, are prone to stress. This stress may be related to family issues, stress related to kids, or stress related to work, which will impact the quality of physical and psychological health.  

Running around the clock with multiple tasks may shatter the body and mind. Most women fail to manage time for self-care and self-rejuvenation from their busy life schedules. No doubt, in the long run, she will collapse managing things around her and by not managing things within her.

Also Read: Avoid THESE 7 common weight loss mistakes for better results

Embrace Ayurveda; Managing stress for women mental and physical well being RBA

Ayurveda, an ocean of health knowledge, emphasizes the prevention of diseases and the curative aspect.  Ideal lifestyle, seasonal purificatory measures which cleanse the body and mind,  Yoga, pranayama, and relaxation techniques play an important role in transforming a stressful woman into a stress-free woman. 

Help of Spirituality and spiritual healing is explained as the front line of management of any disease, which will boost the psychological status of an individual irrespective of the gender.

Focusing on mind and body is essential for a strong mind. Different modalities were explained to care for the body and support a woman's mind during various milestones of life, e.g., child care, menstrual care, pregnancy, lactation, etc. 

Embrace Ayurveda; Managing stress for women mental and physical well being RBA

The body hears everything the mind says. Hence, a healthy mind reflects a healthy body. Mental health care has become a necessity. Women who are role models to their families and society need to follow Ayurveda techniques to manage their stress and psychological issues.

Also Read: Why not wear a Bra at night? Know the danger and health impacts

-Dr.Dhaneshwari H.A, Assistant Professor,Dept. of Kayachikitsa & Manasaroga,Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Ayurveda, Hospital & Research Centre,Udupi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

8 Tips for Achieving Your New Year's Fitness Resolution

8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM? shk

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM?

Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution NTI

Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution

Recent Stories

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights NTI

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today dmn

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Which state CM is the most educated yogi adityanath devendra fadnavis nitish kumar atishi AJR

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Which state CM is the most educated yogi adityanath devendra fadnavis nitish kumar atishi AJR

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon