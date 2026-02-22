A 19-year-old student from Tripura is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi after she was allegedly tortured by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The accused, identified as Shivam, has been arrested. Police said the woman was rescued from a paying guest accommodation after her mother alerted authorities through the emergency helpline.

The young woman had moved to Gurugram to pursue a BSc in Biotechnology at a private university. She had been living in a paying guest facility in Sector 69.

How the relationship began

According to the First Information Report, the woman met Shivam through a dating application in September 2025. The two started meeting regularly and later began living together. The survivor told police they had planned to marry.

Shivam, a resident of Narela in Delhi, was living with his sister and was searching for a job. Police said the relationship later turned abusive after the accused began suspecting the woman of cheating him.