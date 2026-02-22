- Home
Gurugram victim’s mother said her daughter called her in fear, saying she would be killed. She said the girl had been locked in a room for 3 days, beaten, burnt and cut with a knife. She said her daughter begged to be rescued and feared for her life.
Student from Tripura under treatment after brutal assault
A 19-year-old student from Tripura is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi after she was allegedly tortured by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The accused, identified as Shivam, has been arrested. Police said the woman was rescued from a paying guest accommodation after her mother alerted authorities through the emergency helpline.
The young woman had moved to Gurugram to pursue a BSc in Biotechnology at a private university. She had been living in a paying guest facility in Sector 69.
How the relationship began
According to the First Information Report, the woman met Shivam through a dating application in September 2025. The two started meeting regularly and later began living together. The survivor told police they had planned to marry.
Shivam, a resident of Narela in Delhi, was living with his sister and was searching for a job. Police said the relationship later turned abusive after the accused began suspecting the woman of cheating him.
Mother recounts desperate call
The victim’s mother said her daughter called her late at night on February 16 and spoke in panic. According to the mother, the girl said she feared she would be killed. She alleged that her daughter told her she had been locked inside a room for three days and subjected to repeated physical and mental torture.
The mother claimed her daughter said she had been beaten, burnt, cut with a knife and assaulted repeatedly. She also alleged the accused urinated on her and threatened to kill her. The young woman later called again on February 18, asking her family to find her if they wanted to see her alive.
The mother, who is a police officer in Tripura, immediately contacted emergency services for help.
Police rescue and medical treatment
After receiving the alert, a team from Delhi Police and Gurugram police reached the paying guest accommodation. The woman was rescued and first taken to a local hospital. She was later shifted to a hospital in Delhi for specialised treatment due to the seriousness of her injuries.
Police confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody. Investigators recorded the survivor’s statement and registered a case based on her account.
Details of alleged torture
In her statement to police, the woman described severe physical assault. She alleged the accused hit her head with a steel bottle and an earthen pot, smashed her head against a wall and poured sanitiser on her private parts before trying to set them on fire.
She also told police that she was cut on her legs with a knife and threatened with permanent injury. The survivor alleged that nude videos were recorded to blackmail her into silence. She further accused Shivam of sexual assault under the pretext of marriage.
Legal charges and debate over sections
Police have invoked sections related to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, sexual intercourse obtained by deceitful means and criminal intimidation.
Lawyer Reena Rai, who assists people from the North East in legal matters, said the survivor’s family has concerns that stronger legal provisions should be applied. She said discussions with the family are ongoing regarding further legal steps.
Family demands strict punishment
The woman’s family has demanded strict punishment for the accused. They said the young student had travelled far from home to pursue her studies and trusted the accused.
The case has raised serious concerns about safety in relationships formed through online platforms and the risks faced by young people living away from home for education. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further action will depend on medical and forensic findings.
