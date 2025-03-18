From Pearl Spot Fry to Prawn Curry: Must-try dishes from Kerala's coast

Read Full Gallery

Kerala’s extensive coastline and rich backwaters make it a paradise for seafood lovers. The coastal state boasts a vibrant culinary heritage, offering an array of fresh, flavorful, and aromatic seafood dishes that reflect its cultural diversity and spice-rich history.



From the Malabar coast in the north to the backwaters of Alleppey and Kollam in the south, seafood is an essential part of Kerala’s cuisine. The coastal fishing communities in Kerala play a significant role in sustaining these seafood traditions, using time-honored techniques to catch and cook fresh fish daily.

Karimeen Pollichathu (Pearl Spot Fry)

One of Kerala's signature dishes, Karimeen Pollichathu features the pearl spot fish marinated in spices, wrapped in banana leaves, and pan-fried to perfection. The banana leaf infuses the fish with a distinct smoky flavor, making it a must-try delicacy along the backwaters of Alleppey and Kumarakom Spot Fish.

Chemmeen Curry (Prawn Curry)

This classic prawn curry combines succulent prawns with a rich, spicy coconut milk-based gravy. Flavored with curry leaves, tamarind, and a special blend of spices, it’s typically served with steamed rice or Kerala’s famous kappa (tapioca).

Netholi Fry (Anchovy Fry)

Small anchovies are marinated in a fiery mix of red chili, turmeric, and other spices, then deep-fried until crispy. It’s a popular side dish and goes perfectly with Kerala rice and curry.

Crab Roast

Fresh crab is cooked in a thick, spicy masala gravy. This dish is rich in flavors, with plenty of curry leaves, ginger, and garlic, delivering a spicy and aromatic experience.

Squid Roast (Kanava Roast)

Squid rings cooked with shallots, pepper, and Kerala spices. It's a popular dish in seafood restaurants along Kerala's coastline, often enjoyed as a starter or side.

