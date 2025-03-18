user
user

XPeng Forecasts Q1 Revenue To More Than Double But Stock Slides After Massive Gains In 2025: Retail Goes Extreme Bullish

XPeng expects its total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 to be between RMB 15 billion and RMB 15.7 billion, marking a year-on-year jump of up to 140% on the back of strong delivery numbers.

XPeng Forecasts Q1 Revenue To More Than Double But Stock Slides After Massive Gains In 2025: Retail Goes Extreme Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

NYSE-listed shares of Chinese EV maker XPeng Inc (XPEV) fell nearly 7% by Tuesday noon despite the company reporting better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter and issuing a strong guidance for the first quarter of 2025.

For the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the company reported total revenue of RMB 16.11 billion ($2.21 billion), marking a growth of 23.4% year-on-year (YoY), compared to an analyst estimate of RMB16.15 billion, according to FinChat data. Loss per ordinary share came in at RMB 0.73 ($0.10), lower than an estimated loss of $0.20.

The company expects its first quarter 2025 total revenue to be in the range of RMB 15 billion and RMB 15.7 billion, marking a YoY jump of up to 140%, on the back of strong delivery numbers.

The company expects to deliver between 91,000 and 93,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the three months through the end of March, significantly higher than the 21,821 vehicles it delivered in the corresponding quarter last year.

XPeng CEO Xiaopeng He said the company is “well positioned” to significantly expand its market share in the EV industry in both China and abroad.

The firm officially entered the U.K. market earlier this year, marking its latest expansion effort in Europe. By the end of 2025, the company aims to establish a presence in 60 countries and regions.

Meanwhile, Xpeng launched the updated versions of its G6 and G9 SUVs earlier this month in China.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment shifted from “bullish” to “extremely bullish” (79/100), coupled with extremely high message volume. 
 

XPeng’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:14 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits XPeng’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:14 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

NYSE-listed shares of XPeng have risen over 100% in 2025 and by over 130% in the past 12 months. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Exchange Rate: 1 RMB = $0.14

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia GTC 2025: CEO Jensen Huang Announces New Partnerships With Cisco, T-Mobile, GM, And Others During Keynote

Nvidia GTC 2025: CEO Jensen Huang Announces New Partnerships With Cisco, T-Mobile, GM, And Others During Keynote

Jensen Huang Introduces Nvidia Dynamo At GTC 2025, Calls It ‘Operating System’ for AI Agents

Jensen Huang Introduces Nvidia Dynamo At GTC 2025, Calls It ‘Operating System’ for AI Agents

Nvidia Unveils New GPUs At GTC 2025, CEO Jensen Huang Announces Feynman Generation Pegged For 2028

Nvidia Unveils New GPUs At GTC 2025, CEO Jensen Huang Announces Feynman Generation Pegged For 2028

Red Cat Stock Tumbles 7% Ahead of Q3 Earnings – Retail Awaits Contract Updates

Red Cat Stock Tumbles 7% Ahead of Q3 Earnings – Retail Awaits Contract Updates

BlackSky Stock Dips Despite Completing Critical Design Review Milestone With Major International Customer: Retail’s Frustrated

BlackSky Stock Dips Despite Completing Critical Design Review Milestone With Major International Customer: Retail’s Frustrated

Recent Stories

Nvidia GTC 2025: CEO Jensen Huang Announces New Partnerships With Cisco, T-Mobile, GM, And Others During Keynote

Nvidia GTC 2025: CEO Jensen Huang Announces New Partnerships With Cisco, T-Mobile, GM, And Others During Keynote

Jensen Huang Introduces Nvidia Dynamo At GTC 2025, Calls It ‘Operating System’ for AI Agents

Jensen Huang Introduces Nvidia Dynamo At GTC 2025, Calls It ‘Operating System’ for AI Agents

Nvidia Unveils New GPUs At GTC 2025, CEO Jensen Huang Announces Feynman Generation Pegged For 2028

Nvidia Unveils New GPUs At GTC 2025, CEO Jensen Huang Announces Feynman Generation Pegged For 2028

Man gets 10 years sentence for sexually assaulting mentally challenged boy dmn

Man gets 10 years sentence for sexually assaulting mentally challenged boy

Putin-Trump call in a nutshell: 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, swap of 175 POWs & more snt

Putin-Trump call in a nutshell: 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, swap of 175 POWs & more

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon