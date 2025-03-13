How to make Kerala fish curry with coconut? Check this 7 ingredient recipe

Read Full Gallery

Discover how to make traditional Kerala fish curry with coconut using this simple 7-ingredient recipe. Learn step-by-step instructions to create an authentic and flavorful dish, perfect for seafood lovers.



Craving a taste of Kerala’s coastal flavors? This traditional Kerala fish curry with coconut is a must-try! Made with just 7 simple ingredients, this recipe brings together the rich, creamy goodness of coconut and the tang of spices to create a mouthwatering dish.

Ingredients

1. Fish- any 2. Coconut 3. Tamarind 4. Onions ( Pearl onions add to the subtle Kerala flavors in addition to coconut) 5. Spices- Chilli powder, turmeric powder and cumin seeds

How to make Kerala fish curry with coconut?

1. Soak the Tamarind Soak the tamarind in ¼ cup of hot water to soften it, making it easier to blend with the coconut later.

2. Season the fish Marinating the fish for at least 10 minutes enhances the flavor of this recipe. In a small bowl, combine chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Rub this spice mix evenly over the fish pieces. Finally, drizzle some lemon juice over the fish and mix thoroughly to ensure it’s well coated.



3. Coconut paste Coarsely chop the pearl onions and add them to a blender along with grated coconut, cumin seeds, and the soaked tamarind along with its water. Blend everything together until you get a smooth paste.



1. Pour the blended mixture of coconut and onions into a deep pan or kadai. 2. Stir in 1 cup of water and combine well. 3. Add the spices—chili powder, turmeric, and salt—and mix thoroughly. 4. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil. 5. Lower the heat and carefully add the marinated fish pieces. 6. Let it simmer for about 5 to 10 minutes, or until the fish is fully cooked and tender. Pour a drizzle of coconut oil over the curry and switch off the heat right away. Top it with torn curry leaves for added flavor. Serve hot with steamed rice or dosa.

Latest Videos