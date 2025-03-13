How to make Kerala fish curry with coconut? Check this 7 ingredient recipe

Discover how to make traditional Kerala fish curry with coconut using this simple 7-ingredient recipe. Learn step-by-step instructions to create an authentic and flavorful dish, perfect for seafood lovers.
 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Craving a taste of Kerala’s coastal flavors? This traditional Kerala fish curry with coconut is a must-try! Made with just 7 simple ingredients, this recipe brings together the rich, creamy goodness of coconut and the tang of spices to create a mouthwatering dish.

article_image2

Ingredients

1. Fish- any

2. Coconut

3. Tamarind

4. Onions ( Pearl onions add to the subtle Kerala flavors in addition to coconut)

5. Spices- Chilli powder, turmeric powder and cumin seeds 


article_image3

How to make Kerala fish curry with coconut?

1. Soak the Tamarind

Soak the tamarind in ¼ cup of hot water to soften it, making it easier to blend with the coconut later.
 

2. Season the fish

Marinating the fish for at least 10 minutes enhances the flavor of this recipe. In a small bowl, combine chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Rub this spice mix evenly over the fish pieces. Finally, drizzle some lemon juice over the fish and mix thoroughly to ensure it’s well coated.
 

article_image4

3. Coconut paste

Coarsely chop the pearl onions and add them to a blender along with grated coconut, cumin seeds, and the soaked tamarind along with its water. Blend everything together until you get a smooth paste.
 

article_image5

1. Pour the blended mixture of coconut and onions into a deep pan or kadai.

2. Stir in 1 cup of water and combine well.

3. Add the spices—chili powder, turmeric, and salt—and mix thoroughly.

4. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil.

5. Lower the heat and carefully add the marinated fish pieces.

6. Let it simmer for about 5 to 10 minutes, or until the fish is fully cooked and tender.

Pour a drizzle of coconut oil over the curry and switch off the heat right away.

Top it with torn curry leaves for added flavor. Serve hot with steamed rice or dosa.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more MEG

8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more

Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets MEG

Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets

9 effective tips to lose weight with PCOS; Lifestyle, diet, and more MEG

9 effective tips to lose weight with PCOS; Lifestyle, diet, and more

Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise MEG

Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise

Attukal Pongala 2025: How to make traditional Mandaputtu as an offering for Goddess Bhagavathy Check recipe anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: How to make traditional Mandaputtu as an offering for Goddess Bhagavathy? Check recipe

Recent Stories

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi ATG

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on Indias Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him insecure (WATCH) HRD

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025 ATG

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

This Holi, UP's 'Golden Gujiya' adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg shk

This Holi, UP's ‘Golden Gujiya’ adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon