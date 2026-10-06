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Bengaluru Metro: Rat Spotted On Train In Viral Video, Passengers Raise Safety Concerns (WATCH)
A viral video shows a rat scurrying beneath a seat on a metro train, prompting passengers to raise safety concerns. While some believe the footage is from Bengaluru Metro, the exact metro system shown in the video remains unclear.
Bengaluru Metro Commuters Spot Special Guest On Train
Bengaluru Metro commuters were momentarily taken aback after spotting a special guest aboard a Namma Metro train. While many people rely on the Metro to escape the city’s traffic, a video of the unexpected guest on the train has gone viral on social media.
Rat Spotted On Namma Metro Train
‘Namma Metro’ is synonymous with cleanliness, with stations across Bengaluru generally offering passengers a refreshing experience. Passengers also adhere to the rules laid down by the BMRCL.
However, despite the Metro’s high standards of cleanliness, a rat was recently spotted on a metro train, leaving passengers surprised.
Viral Video Of Rat On Namma Metro Sparks Debate
In the viral video, a rat is seen scurrying back and forth from beneath a seat as passengers capture its movements on their mobile phones. The video has now sparked a discussion on social media, with many raising concerns over the incident.
Why Are Passengers Concerned About The Rat?
Namma Metro trains are fully electric and feature air-conditioned coaches. Members of the public have raised concerns about the potential risks if a rat were to chew through a cable. As a result, passengers have urged officials to locate and remove the rat immediately.
Which Metro System Is Shown In The Viral Video?
The viral video was shared on the Instagram account ‘mysurumoggu’. However, it is unclear which metro system is featured in the footage. While some have questioned whether it is the Bengaluru Metro, others have expressed dissatisfaction over what they perceive as maintenance lapses.
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