Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line is set for a CMRS safety inspection from October 6 to 8. The 7.5-km elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere could take the operational network beyond 100 km once opened.

Namma Metro is set to cross the 100-kilometre operational network milestone with the opening of the Pink Line’s 7.5-kilometre elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is likely to conduct the mandatory safety inspection of the corridor from October 6 to 8. V Venkatasubramanian, CMRS for the Southern Circle, is expected to inspect the newly built route. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had applied for the inspection on September 18.

At present, the Bengaluru Metro network spans around 96 kilometres. Once the 7.5-kilometre elevated stretch is opened for public use, the operational network will cross the 100-kilometre mark. The corridor is expected to improve connectivity in South Bengaluru and provide an alternative to road travel along busy routes such as Bannerghatta Road.

What Will The CMRS Team Check?

The CMRS team will inspect the viaduct, tracks, signalling system, and the structural integrity and safety of stations along the elevated route. The team will also inspect the Operations Control Centre (OCC) after conducting speed trials.

If the CMRS grants the mandatory safety clearance, BMRCL is expected to commence commercial operations on the corridor.

Six Major Stations To Improve Connectivity

The 7.5-kilometre route features six stations: Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere), Hulimavu, IIM-Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Swagath Road Cross (Tavarekere).

The opening of the corridor is expected to improve connectivity in South Bengaluru and ease pressure on roads in and around Bannerghatta Road. BEML has already supplied 10 driverless-capable trainsets for the elevated stretch of the Pink Line. The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) inspected these trainsets on August 13.

Chinese Supply Delay Hits Underground Stretch

Meanwhile, BMRCL plans to run the first trial train on the Pink Line’s underground section between Dairy Circle and Nagawara up to MG Road/Shivajinagar in the next two weeks.

However, a delay in the supply of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) from China has affected signalling integration. BMRCL expects to complete the underground stretch by March 2027, although the deadline could be extended to June 2027.

Missed Deadlines And Public Anger

BMRCL has missed multiple deadlines for the Pink Line amid delays, including September 2025, March 2026, May 2026, August 2026 and September 2026.

Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had previously stated that the elevated stretch would open for public use by September 2026. Expressing frustration over the delays, Bengaluru Nava Nirmana Party workers and local residents recently staged a mock inauguration by cutting a ribbon.

Push To Rename Metro Stations

Meanwhile, demands to rename some metro stations have gained momentum. Residents of Bilekahalli, along with Congress workers, are demanding that the IIMB Metro station be renamed ‘Bilekahalli-IIMB’. They have also threatened to protest if BMRCL does not consider the demand.

BTM Layout MLA and Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy has proposed renaming three stations based on public opinion and local history. He has suggested renaming JP Nagar 4th Phase as ‘NS Palya’, Tavarekere as ‘SG Palya’ and Dairy Circle as ‘Lakkasandra’.

Delays Cause Major Cost Increases

BMRCL records show that project delays have contributed to significant increases in costs. The Metro Phase 1 cost rose from the 2005 estimate of ₹6,395 crore to ₹14,133 crore.

Similarly, the Phase 2 project cost increased from ₹26,405 crore in 2014 to ₹40,614 crore by 2024.