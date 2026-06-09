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Uttara Kannada Red Alert: Flooding Affects Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple, Darshan Restrictions Imposed
Heavy monsoon rains have triggered a red alert in Uttara Kannada, causing flooding in parts of Gokarna, including the Mahabaleshwar Temple. Authorities have suspended Atmalinga touch darshan and advised devotees to avoid non-essential travel.
Low-Lying Areas Flooded as Authorities Take Precautionary Measures
Monsoon rains continue to batter Uttara Kannada district, disrupting normal life across the region. Heavy rainfall since morning has inundated several low-lying areas and caused water levels in rivers and streams to rise significantly.
In view of the persistent rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttara Kannada district for today and tomorrow. The district administration has taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety and minimise the impact of potential flooding and other rain-related incidents.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents, particularly those living in vulnerable areas, to remain alert and follow official advisories.
Atmalinga Darshan Temporarily Suspended at Gokarna Temple
The Mahabaleshwar Temple in Gokarna, one of the district's major religious sites, has been affected by waterlogging following continuous heavy rainfall. With concerns that rainwater may enter the sanctum sanctorum, the temple administration and supervisory committee have taken precautionary measures.
As a result, the practice of allowing devotees to directly touch the Atmalinga and offer prayers has been temporarily suspended. The decision was taken to protect the sanctity of the temple and ensure the safety of devotees amid the prevailing weather conditions.
Devotees Asked to Offer Prayers from Nandi Mantapa
As per the directions of the temple administration, devotees will not be permitted to touch the Atmalinga until further notice. Instead, they may have darshan of the Atmalinga from the Nandi Mantapa within the temple premises.
Temple sources said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent any untoward incidents within the temple premises amid the prevailing weather conditions.
Authorities Urge Caution Amid Heavy Rain and Rough Sea Conditions
Gokarna attracts thousands of devotees from across Karnataka and neighbouring states throughout the year. However, in view of the intense monsoon rainfall, the temple administration has advised devotees to postpone non-essential travel to the pilgrimage town until weather conditions improve.
The district administration has also urged tourists and local residents to exercise caution, as sea conditions have turned rough and wave activity has increased along the coast. Authorities have appealed to the public to follow official advisories and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas.
Heavy Rain Likely to Continue for Two More Days
According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the next two days. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, residents of low-lying areas, fishermen and tourists have been advised to exercise special caution.
The administrative machinery in Uttara Kannada district remains on high alert, with authorities closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to respond to any rain-related emergencies.
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