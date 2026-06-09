Monsoon rains continue to batter Uttara Kannada district, disrupting normal life across the region. Heavy rainfall since morning has inundated several low-lying areas and caused water levels in rivers and streams to rise significantly.

In view of the persistent rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttara Kannada district for today and tomorrow. The district administration has taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety and minimise the impact of potential flooding and other rain-related incidents.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents, particularly those living in vulnerable areas, to remain alert and follow official advisories.