A 9-year-old boy from Kalaburagi with rare genetic liver disorder Crigler-Najjar syndrome needs a liver transplant. His family says Karnataka government hospitals lack paediatric liver transplant facilities, forcing them to seek costly private treatment in Hyderabad.

A nine-year-old boy from Karnataka's Kalaburagi is battling a rare genetic liver disorder that requires an urgent liver transplant. However, his family says no government hospital in the state currently offers the specialised paediatric liver transplant procedure he needs. Already under severe financial strain, the family has been forced to seek treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where the surgery is expected to cost around ₹25 lakh. The case has drawn attention to the lack of specialised paediatric liver transplant facilities in Karnataka's government healthcare system.

What Is Crigler-Najjar Syndrome?

The child, identified as Bannappanagowda, has been diagnosed with Crigler-Najjar syndrome, a rare inherited liver disorder.

In people with this condition, the liver does not produce enough of the enzyme required to process bilirubin, a yellow substance formed during the normal breakdown of red blood cells. As a result, bilirubin accumulates in the body, leading to persistent or recurrent jaundice and increasing the risk of serious health complications if left untreated.

Family Appeals for Better Treatment Facilities

Speaking about the family's struggle, the boy's uncle, MS Patil Naribol, said no government hospital in Karnataka currently provides the specialised surgery required for children with the condition.

"The surgery for this disease is not available in any of the state's government hospitals. A private hospital in Hyderabad has quoted around ₹25 lakh for the transplant. The family is somehow trying to arrange the money. However, this facility should be made available in government hospitals so that other children facing similar conditions can receive treatment."

Government Hospitals Lack Paediatric Liver Transplant Facility

For the past few years, Bannappanagowda has been undergoing phototherapy to manage the condition. However, doctors have advised that a liver transplant is the only long-term treatment.

According to the family, they approached Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment, but doctors informed them that the hospital does not have a paediatric liver transplant facility. They were also told that the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health does not currently offer the required transplant procedure.

Family Forced to Seek Costly Private Treatment

The family has now approached a private hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors have agreed to perform the transplant.

The boy's mother has volunteered to donate a portion of her liver for the procedure. However, the transplant and related treatment are expected to cost at least ₹25 lakh.

Having already spent a significant amount on the child's treatment over the years, the family says arranging the money has become an enormous challenge. Despite the financial burden, they are making every possible effort to ensure that the child receives the life-saving surgery.