Karnataka Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Severe Menstrual Pain
A 19-year-old woman from Kalaburagi died in Tumakuru after reportedly struggling with unbearable stomach and menstrual pain. The incident in Byatha village has shocked locals, and police have registered an unnatural death case.
Keerthana who ended her life due to pain
Tumakuru (Jan 12): A heartbreaking incident has occurred in Byatha village of Urdigere hobli. A 19-year-old girl, tired of chronic stomach pain, ended her life by hanging.
Details of the incident
The deceased is Keerthana (19), from Salahalli, Kalaburagi. She came to her uncle's house in Byatha two months ago to find a job but hadn't found one yet, so she stayed with him.
A death caused by pain
According to her parents, Keerthana suffered from severe menstrual pain. Unable to bear the agony, she hanged herself with a saree when no one was home at her uncle's house.
Family's grief
The incident came to light when the family returned. Their grief is immense. The untimely death of a young girl due to pain has saddened the entire village.
Police investigation
Kyathasandra police visited the scene. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of unnatural death was registered. It's a tragedy that a girl seeking a new life ended it due to pain.
