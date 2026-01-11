A 35-year-old farmer in Hosadurga, Karnataka, allegedly killed his father over a prolonged dispute about his unmarried status. The son was resentful that his father had two wives while he had none.

A family dispute that simmered for years ended in tragedy on Wednesday night when a 35-year-old farmer allegedly killed his own father over resentment linked to his delayed marriage. The incident has left the small village of Hosadurga stunned and searching for answers.

Years of Hurt, Comparison and Frustration

Police said the accused, S Ningaraja, had been deeply troubled by the fact that he remained unmarried at 35 while most men his age in the village were already settled with families.

What hurt him even more, family members revealed, was that his father T Sannaningappa had married twice, a fact Ningaraja often cited in emotional outbursts:

“You have two wives, I have none,” he allegedly told his father during arguments.

Daily Conflicts Inside the House

According to the complaint filed by his elder brother S Maruti, the atmosphere at home had grown tense over the years.

Sannaningappa reportedly scolded Ningaraja frequently, accusing him of not working sincerely on the family’s farmland and lacking discipline. These confrontations became routine, slowly deepening the emotional distance between father and son.

Dinner Argument That Turned Deadly

On Wednesday evening, the family sat down for dinner, but the old wounds resurfaced. The father and son again clashed over the marriage issue. In a fit of anger, Ningaraja allegedly threatened to kill his father.

Hours later, while Sannaningappa was asleep, police say Ningaraja struck him on the head with an iron rod.

A Desperate Midnight Rush to Hospital

Around midnight, Maruti received a call from a relative alerting him about the attack. He rushed home and took his injured father to the government hospital in Hosadurga.

Doctors, however, could do nothing. Sannaningappa was declared brought dead.