Travel Guide: Top 5 hill stations for a summer getaway in Karnataka
Karnataka’s hill stations offer a perfect summer getaway with cool climates and scenic beauty. Explore Coorg's lush coffee plantations, Chikmagalur’s serene peaks, Agumbe’s rainforests, Nandi Hills' sunrise views, and Sakleshpur’s peaceful retreats.
Coorg (Kodagu)
Coorg, often called the "Scotland of India," is a haven of lush greenery, misty hills, and a refreshing cool climate, making it an ideal retreat for those looking for peace in nature, especially during the hot summer months. The pleasant weather provides a perfect escape from the heat, offering a tranquil environment for relaxation and exploration.
Places to Visit: Abbey Falls, Tadiandamol Peak, Raja’s Seat, Coffee Plantation Tours, Dubbare Elephant Camp, Namdroling Monastery/Golden Temple.
Chikmagalur
Nestled at the foothills of the Mullayanagiri Range, Chikmagalur is a serene hill station known for its cool climate and picturesque landscapes. It’s the perfect destination for those looking to unwind amidst nature, with its tranquil environment offering both relaxation and adventure.
Places to Visit: Mullayanagiri Peak, Hebbe Falls, Baba Budangiri, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Z point.
Agumbe
Often referred to as the "Cherrapunji of the South", Agumbe is a hidden gem known for its dense rainforests, stunning sunsets, and cool, misty weather. It’s the perfect destination for nature lovers and those seeking solitude amidst lush greenery.
Places to Visit: Sunset Point, Barkana Falls, Agumbe Rainforest Research Station, and Malgudi days House.
Nandi Hills
Located just a short drive from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills offers a refreshing escape with cool breezes and breathtaking views, especially at sunrise. This hill station is perfect for a quick getaway, offering scenic beauty and a peaceful atmosphere, making it a favourite among those looking to relax and rejuvenate.
Places to Visit: Nandi Hills Fort, Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple, Sunrise View Point.
Sakleshpura
Sakleshpur is a serene hill station in Karnataka, renowned for its lush greenery, sprawling coffee plantations, and cool climate. It's an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat amidst nature, especially during the summer months when its pleasant weather offers a refreshing escape from the heat.
Places to Visit: Jenukal Gudda (Honey Stone Hill), Bisle Viewpoint, Manjarabad Fort, Hemavathi Dam, and the Sakleshwara Temple.