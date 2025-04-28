Image Credit : Social Media

Sakleshpur is a serene hill station in Karnataka, renowned for its lush greenery, sprawling coffee plantations, and cool climate. It's an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat amidst nature, especially during the summer months when its pleasant weather offers a refreshing escape from the heat.

Places to Visit: Jenukal Gudda (Honey Stone Hill), Bisle Viewpoint, Manjarabad Fort, Hemavathi Dam, and the Sakleshwara Temple.​