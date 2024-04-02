Lifestyle

7 perfect weekend getaways from Bengaluru THIS summer

Image credits: Pixabay

1. Coorg, Karnataka:

Coorg is a picturesque hill station renowned for its lush coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls. Visitors can explore scenic trails, visit ancient temples.

Image credits: our own

2. Wayanad, Kerala:

A verdant paradise dotted with tea estates, spice plantations, and dense forests. Travelers can explore wildlife sanctuaries, trek to scenic viewpoints, and more.

Image credits: our own

3. Chikmagalur, Karnataka:

Visitors can tour coffee estates, trek to scenic viewpoints like Mullayanagiri Peak, and immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of nature.

Image credits: our own

4. Ooty, Tamil Nadu:

Charming hill station known for its rolling hills, picturesque gardens, and colonial architecture. Visitors can enjoy boat rides, explore botanical gardens, and savor mountain air.

Image credits: Pixabay

5. Hampi, Karnataka:

Travelers can wander through temple complexes, marvel at intricate carvings, and soak in the rich heritage of the Vijayanagara Empire.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Pondicherry:

A quaint coastal town known for its French colonial heritage, vibrant markets & pristine beaches. Travelers can wander through colorful streets, visit Auroville & unwind on shores.

Image credits: Getty

7. Mysore, Karnataka:

Visitors can explore Mysore Palace, stroll through Brindavan Gardens, and witness the grandeur of the Dasara festival.

Image credits: Getty
