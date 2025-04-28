As summer begins, the mountains beckon. We all crave a few days in a cool valley to escape the workload and summer heat, but when it comes to the mountains, our minds often default to Shimla or Manali. But if you want to explore something new this time, plan a memorable trip with friends away from the crowds, you can visit these places...

1. Tirthan Valley, Himachal

If you are looking for a quiet and less-known place away from the hustle and bustle of Himachal, Tirthan Valley is a strong option. It's a great combo of peace and adventure. Here you can enjoy camping by the river, trekking, and bonfires. The special thing is that the atmosphere here is very calm and natural. The nearest station is Aut-Bhuntar. You can explore the entire place in 3-4 days.

2. Kasol and Tosh, Himachal

If you are a trendy traveler and want a social media-friendly trip, you can try Kasol and Tosh. Located in the Parvati Valley, these two places are quite popular among youngsters. Here you will find everything - cafe culture, mountain views, river walks, and trekking. Plan a 3 to 5-day trip. The nearest station here is Bhuntar. Duration: 3-5 days

3. Auli, Uttarakhand

People know Auli only for snow, but even in summer, activities like skiing, ropeway, and hiking are fun here. A ropeway ride with friends and trekking in the hills in Auli can be a lifetime memory. Make a 3-4 day plan and go. The nearest station here is Rishikesh-Joshimath.

4. Bhimtal-Sattal, Uttarakhand

If you want to avoid the crowds of Nainital, Bhimtal and Sattal, located 30-40 minutes away, are excellent options. The lakeside locations, boating, cafes, and trekking spots here will relax and recharge you. 2-3 days are enough to visit here. The nearest station is Kathgodam.

5. Dharamkot and Bir, Himachal

If you want a spiritual and adventurous trip with friends, Dharamkot and Bir-Billing are the best. You can enjoy meditation centers and cafe culture in Dharamkot, Himachal, while in Bir, you can enjoy India's best paragliding. The nearest station here is Pathankot-Baijnath. It is best to come here for 3 to 5 days.