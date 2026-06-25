Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated Air India's first hub-and-spoke flight in Varanasi, connecting the city to global destinations via Delhi. The model aims to link tier 2/3 cities internationally, with 6 more hubs planned.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday inaugurated the first hub-and-spoke flight connecting Varanasi to the world via New Delhi. Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha were also present at the inauguration ceremony in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The first hub-and-spoke model flight in Varanasi comes under Air India's 'Easy Connect' initiative, to operationalise international connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 cities at scale.

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Future Expansion Plans

The Union Minister announced that the Centre will convert six destinations into hub-and-spoke models in the next six weeks. Addressing the event, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "In the next 6 weeks, we will convert six destinations into Hub Export models. Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintains that development in the civil aviation sector boosts the whole economy. It provides job opportunities... I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah, airlines like Air India and IndiGo, Airport Authorities of India, SGCA, CISF and all the stakeholders for their support."

Varanasi Airport Upgrade

"We will bring facilities like Delhi's Airport to Varanasi, such as runway extension, new terminal, and multilevel car parking. We will complete it within the next 13 months," he added.

Air India's Expansion Roadmap

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson announced that the aviation firm will expand the model to cities including Amritsar, Vadodara, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Visakhapatnam. "Air India flight 1111 connects Varanasi seamlessly to 17 destinations such as London, Frankfurt, Singapore and others. In the coming months, we will expand to connect more cities across India, such as Amritsar, Vadodara, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Visakhapatnam," Wilson said.

A Ganga Aarti was also performed at the inauguration ceremony in Varanasi.

How 'Easy Connect' Works

Under the hub-and-spoke model, 'spoke' cities like Varanasi are connected to major 'hub' airports such as Delhi.

According to Air India, under the 'Easy Connect' initiative, the travellers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities will be able to check in at their home airport all the way through to their final international destination, with no need to collect or re-check baggage at the hub airport. Travellers can complete international immigration formalities at their originating airport, and can transit through 'hub' airports as international travellers. (ANI)