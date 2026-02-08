Sources claim Suchitra had connections with several people, including Sharanabasappa. It is also said that Kamalakar Bhat gifted her cars and bikes. Meanwhile, her husband Mahesh Naik had reportedly been living separately from her for the past six months, said to be upset over her alleged affairs.

What we know so far about Vasantha Naik murder case

Reports from Karnataka say Suchitra and astrologer Kamalakar Bhat are accused in the murder of Vasantha Naik. Investigations reveal Suchitra earlier had a three-year relationship with Gulbarga landlord Sharanabasappa and ran an orchestra with his money. A later dispute arose when Bhat learned of this link. Her husband had reportedly been living separately for six months.