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Raichur Canteen Clash: Woman Allegedly Throws Chilli Powder in Customer’s Eyes, Assaults Him After Broom Incident
A clash at Raichur Central Bus Station canteen turned violent after a customer allegedly scolded a female staff member. The woman reportedly threw chilli powder into his eyes and later assaulted him with a broom. The incident has gone viral.
Verbal Altercation At Raichur Central Bus Station Canteen
While a female canteen staff member at Raichur Central Bus Station was sweeping the area, a customer who was present there was accidentally hit on the leg by her broom.
The customer, who became angry, verbally abused the staff member in front of the public.
Escalation At Raichur Central Bus Station Canteen
A canteen staff member named Tirumala, reportedly angered by the customer’s verbal abuse, escalated the situation. She went to the canteen kitchen, brought chilli powder, and threw it into the customer’s eyes. Later, at the bus stop, she allegedly hit the customer with the same broom.
Altercation Escalates Into Street Fight At Raichur Central Bus Station
The situation escalated into a chaotic scene, with both individuals reportedly engaging in a physical altercation and exchanging blows in front of hundreds of people.
The incident, which unfolded at the Raichur Central Bus Station, falls under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Bazaar Police Station.
Incident Video Goes Viral On Social Media
The incident took place on May 24 at the canteen of Raichur Central Bus Station, and the video is currently going viral on social media. The identity of the customer involved is not known. The video is being widely circulated in Raichur and on various social media platforms.
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