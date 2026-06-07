To boost tourism in North Kashmir, a stakeholder event was held in Kupwara, launching the 'Shumali Kashmir' portal and magazine. Conceptualised by the Indian Army, these initiatives aim to showcase the region's heritage and improve digital access.

In a significant push to promote tourism and strengthen sustainable economic development in North Kashmir, a major stakeholder engagement programme was organised at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Kupwara on Sunday. The event brought together key stakeholders from the tourism sector, local entrepreneurs, government departments, and community representatives with the shared objective of strengthening and promoting tourism across North Kashmir.

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'Shumali Kashmir' Portal and Magazine Launched

Organised by the District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with the Indian Army, the event marked the launch of a self-developed North Kashmir tourism portal, "Shumali Kashmir", along with the North Kashmir Tourism Magazine. Both initiatives were conceptualised, designed, published and hosted by the Indian Army. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the region's digital presence, improving access to tourism-related information, and showcasing the rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage of North Kashmir to a wider audience.

The newly launched portal and magazine highlight the diverse tourism potential of destinations across Kupwara, Karnah, Keran, Machhal, Lolab, Gurez, and other scenic locations of North Kashmir. Together, they are expected to serve as valuable resources for tourists, travel operators, and tourism stakeholders while contributing to the growth of sustainable tourism and local livelihoods.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Dialogue

The programme witnessed participation from the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, representatives of the Departments of Tourism and Planning, leading hoteliers and tour operators from Srinagar and Kupwara, homestay operators, taxi unions, tourism entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders associated with the tourism ecosystem. The event provided an important platform for dialogue, networking, and the exchange of ideas aimed at further strengthening tourism infrastructure and visitor experiences in the region.

Exhibition of Local Enterprises

As part of the event, dedicated exhibition stalls showcased products and enterprises emerging from various Indian Army-supported initiatives. These included Barkat Bistro, FLOWK, Harmukh Sheen Washing Powder, Keren LED Bulbs, and a variety of locally produced goods from Tulail and Karnah. The exhibition highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of local communities and provided valuable opportunities for self-help groups and entrepreneurs to engage with government agencies, tourism stakeholders, and potential partners.

A Catalyst for Socio-Economic Growth

Speaking on the occasion, participants underscored the immense tourism potential of North Kashmir and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in developing the region as a premier tourism destination. The event also highlighted the role of tourism as a catalyst for economic growth, employment generation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.

The initiative is expected to strengthen stakeholder collaboration, increase awareness of North Kashmir's unique tourism assets, encourage entrepreneurship, and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities. By integrating tourism promotion with local enterprise development, the event marked another important milestone in the ongoing efforts to accelerate the socio-economic development of North Kashmir while preserving its rich cultural and natural heritage.

The event concluded with a collective commitment by all stakeholders to work together towards establishing North Kashmir as one of India's most attractive and sustainable tourism destinations. (ANI)