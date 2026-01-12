Namma Metro fares in Bengaluru are likely to increase by 5 per cent from February 2026 under the Fare Fixation Committee’s annual revision rule. The proposed hike has sparked concern among commuters over rising travel costs and service quality.

Commuting on Namma Metro, which has become an integral part of daily life in Bengaluru, is set to become costlier once again. Acting on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing to implement a 5 per cent increase in ticket fares, with the revised rates expected to come into effect from February 2026.

The proposed hike follows an automatic annual fare revision mechanism recommended by the committee to offset rising operational and maintenance costs.

Automatic Fare Revision To Be Implemented Annually

In February 2025, metro fares were increased by as much as 71 per cent, triggering widespread public outrage across the city. In the aftermath, the Fare Fixation Committee recommended an Automatic Fare Revision of up to 5 per cent every year to ensure the financial sustainability of metro operations.

As the FFC’s recommendations are legally binding on BMRCL, fare revisions are expected to become an annual exercise, with hikes likely to be implemented every February.

How The Revised Fares May Look?

A 5 per cent fare increase is expected to impact commuters as follows:

A ticket currently priced at ₹100 is likely to increase to ₹105

A fare of ₹60 may rise to ₹63

The minimum fare of ₹10 is expected to remain unchanged

Fare slabs for longer-distance journeys are likely to be revised

Officials have indicated that the final fare structure will be announced closer to the implementation date.

Commuters Express Strong Discontent

Namma Metro already carries the reputation of being India’s most expensive metro service, and another fare hike has drawn sharp criticism from commuters. Daily passengers, particularly students and middle-class salaried employees, have expressed concern that repeated increases place an unfair financial burden on regular users.

Many have also questioned the justification for frequent fare revisions without corresponding improvements in service quality and passenger amenities.

Experts Warn Of Shift To Road Transport

Transport experts have cautioned that the proposed fare hike could lead to a 5 to 10 per cent drop in metro ridership, with commuters opting for alternative modes of transport such as buses and private vehicles.

Such a shift, they warn, could worsen traffic congestion on Bengaluru’s already crowded roads, undermining the city’s efforts to promote public transport and reduce vehicular pollution.