A viral Vande Bharat video has sparked debate online after revealing a striking contrast between premium railway services and the way some passengers treat public spaces despite regular cleaning and waste collection.

A viral video from a Vande Bharat Express train has reignited discussion about civic responsibility in public spaces, drawing attention to the gap between upgraded railway infrastructure and passenger behavior.

Shared on Instagram by content creator Sunil R, who posts under the handle @maskedguyslife, the video first highlights the premium experience offered aboard Vande Bharat trains. Passengers can be seen receiving newspapers, meals and onboard assistance from railway staff, while coaches, washrooms and common areas appear clean and well maintained.

However, the video takes a different turn toward the end, revealing piles of discarded waste left behind by some passengers despite the availability of housekeeping services and garbage collection.

The footage has attracted millions of views and triggered debate about whether cleanliness in public transport depends solely on maintenance staff or also on passenger cooperation.

Vande Bharat trains have become one of Indian Railways’ flagship services since their introduction in 2019. Designed to provide a modern travel experience, the trains feature improved seating, onboard catering, regular housekeeping support and upgraded interiors.

The video showcases many of those services in action. Railway employees are seen moving through coaches distributing newspapers and food. Staff members later return to collect trays, leftovers and other waste generated during the journey.

Throughout much of the clip, the coach appears orderly and clean.

Video Highlights Contrast Between Facilities And Behavior

The discussion intensified when the video showed garbage left inside the coach despite continuous cleaning efforts.

Discarded water bottles, snack wrappers, beverage cans and food packaging could be seen placed under seats and inside seat pockets. This occurred even as housekeeping personnel were actively collecting waste from passengers throughout the journey.

For many viewers, the issue was not the presence of garbage itself. Waste generation is expected during long-distance travel. Instead, attention focused on why some passengers chose not to use available disposal systems.

The footage appeared to show a situation where cleaning services were present and accessible, yet rubbish was still left behind in areas that housekeeping workers would later have to clear manually.

This contrast became the central theme of the discussion on social media platforms.

Several users commented that infrastructure upgrades alone cannot ensure cleanliness if passengers fail to take responsibility for maintaining public spaces. Others pointed out that railway staff can only do so much when waste is deliberately discarded in inappropriate places.

The creator's caption referred to what he described as a lack of civic sense among some travelers, a phrase that quickly became a focal point of online conversations.

Debate Extends Beyond The Train

As the video continued circulating, the discussion broadened beyond Vande Bharat itself and evolved into a wider conversation about public behavior.

Many users argued that India has invested heavily in improving transportation infrastructure in recent years. However, they suggested that the success of such investments also depends on how passengers use and care for those facilities.

The creator later clarified that the video was not intended as criticism of Indian Railways or Vande Bharat services. Instead, he said the footage was meant to highlight the contrast between a modern, well-maintained transport system and the actions of a section of passengers traveling within it.

That distinction resonated with many viewers.

Vande Bharat trains are frequently promoted as offering a world-class travel experience focused on comfort, cleanliness, speed and safety. Maintaining those standards, however, requires cooperation between service providers and passengers alike.

The viral clip has therefore become less about a single train journey and more about a recurring question in discussions surrounding public infrastructure: can facilities remain clean and efficient if users fail to support those efforts?

While opinions online varied, the video successfully brought attention to a broader issue of public responsibility.