Bengaluru police have arrested Praveen Bhat for cheating priests and devotees in a gold jewellery scam. He allegedly gained trust through offerings, lured married women for rituals, and stole their valuables. Authorities warn the public to remain cautious and report suspicious activity.

The Rajajinagar police have arrested a man accused of targeting priests and devotees across Bengaluru in a sophisticated scam, exploiting their trust to steal valuables. DCP (North) Nemagouda provided details of the arrest and warned citizens to remain cautious. The case underscores how some individuals manipulate religious sentiments for personal gain, prompting authorities to urge vigilance among temple-goers.

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Accused Identified as Praveen Bhat

The accused has been identified as Praveen Bhat. His modus operandi was deceptively simple yet effective. He would first visit temples and gain the trust of priests by offering a substantial 'dakshina'. Once a rapport was established, he would claim to be organising a special pooja at his residence and request the priest to send married women for the ritual, commonly known as a 'mutthaideyara pooje'.

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How He Stole Gold Jewellery

Using this tactic, Bhat reportedly contacted a man named Raghavendra and persuaded him to send women from his family for the pooja. When the women arrived at the specified location in an auto-rickshaw, Bhat allegedly took their gold jewellery under some pretext and then vanished.

Over Five Similar Cases Registered

During the initial investigation, police discovered that Bhat is a serial offender. More than five similar cheating cases have already been registered against him at various police stations across Bengaluru. The Rajajinagar police are currently interrogating him to determine whether he is linked to any other criminal activities.

Police Issue Public Warning

DCP Nemagouda has issued a public warning, urging people not to trust strangers with their valuable belongings. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant, particularly during religious events, and to report any suspicious individuals or incidents immediately to their nearest police station.

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