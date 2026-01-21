Lakkundi Excavation: 10th-Century Eshwara Temple Found Inside Family Home
A 10th-century Eshwara temple has been discovered within a family home in Lakkundi, Karnataka. Unearthed during ongoing excavation, the Chalukya-era sanctum lies beside a living hall, highlighting a rare blend of ancient architecture and modern life.
Ancient Temple Remains Unearthed In Lakkundi Village
The historic town of Lakkundi continues to reveal its rich past, reinforcing its reputation as a land of wonders.
In a remarkable discovery, the sanctum sanctorum of a 10th-century Eshwara temple has been unearthed adjacent to the hall of a house in Kumbar Oni (Potter’s Lane).
The finding has drawn national attention, offering living proof that history lies embedded in every layer of the village’s soil.
Ordinary Home Reveals Extraordinary Past
The house belonging to the Chowkimath family in Lakkundi’s Kumbar Oni appears ordinary from the outside, but its interiors conceal a remarkable piece of history.
What seems like a typical residence is, in fact, home to ancient architectural remnants, highlighting the hidden heritage embedded within the village and underscoring Lakkundi’s historical significance.
Ancient Sanctum Found Inside Residential Courtyard
Stepping into the courtyard, visitors are greeted by a beautifully preserved mantapa and an idol of Lord Mahanteshwara.
Adding to the astonishment, the ancient Eshwara temple’s sanctum sanctorum is located right beside the family’s living hall, revealing a rare and fascinating blend of everyday life and centuries-old heritage within the same space.
Four Generations Living Amid 10th-Century Heritage
The Chowkimath family has been residing in this house for four generations, making their home within the premises of a historic temple believed to have been built in the 10th century.
Over the decades, the family has lived alongside the ancient structure, preserving its legacy while continuing their everyday lives amid centuries-old heritage.
Everyday Life Amid Preserved Temple Heritage
The family’s daily life unfolds amid intricately carved stone pillars and ancient walls. Despite living within the historic structure, they have carefully preserved the heritage, ensuring that the sanctity and architectural integrity of the temple remain uncompromised.
Ancient Architecture Meets Modern Living
As the Archaeological Department steps up excavation work in Lakkundi, news of this unique ‘house-temple’ has sparked widespread curiosity.
The rare fusion of ancient architecture and contemporary living under one roof has become its defining feature.
Remarkably, the 10th-century Chalukya-style carvings remain well preserved, drawing history enthusiasts and heritage lovers alike.
