The Karnataka government has officially declared 44 heritage sites in Lakkundi as protected monuments, including temples and wells, under supervision. Prajwal Ritti, who returned the discovered gold treasure, will be rewarded with a job and a house.
Lakkundi Heritage Sites Brought Under Government Protection
As many as 44 historically significant sites in the ancient village of Lakkundi have now been officially declared protected monuments and brought under government supervision. The move marks a major step towards preserving Karnataka’s rich architectural and cultural heritage, particularly structures dating back to the Kalyani Chalukya period.
Sixteen Lakkundi Sites Declared State-Protected Monuments
Following a meeting held on Sunday, it was announced that 16 heritage sites in Lakkundi village have already been officially declared as state-protected monuments.
The move is part of ongoing efforts to preserve the village’s historical and architectural significance under government supervision.
Protection to Be Extended to 28 More Temples and Wells
“In addition, we will declare another 28 temples and wells as protected monuments. This will bring the total number of sites under direct government supervision to 44,” said Tourism Minister HK Patil, underscoring the government’s commitment to preserving Lakkundi’s rich historical and cultural heritage.
Government Rewards Honesty in Lakkundi Gold Discovery
A positive decision has been taken to provide both a job and a house to Prajwal Ritti, who displayed remarkable honesty by handing over the gold treasure discovered in Lakkundi. The move has been widely appreciated as a gesture that recognises integrity and encourages ethical conduct.
