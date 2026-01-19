Rare Kalyani Chalukya artifacts, including a Shivalinga and serpent seal, have been unearthed at Lakkundi during ongoing excavations. The findings reveal unique aspects of history, culture, and religion, captivating archaeologists, historians.

Gadag: Rare and remarkable historical traces from the Kalyani Chalukya period, hidden beneath layers of soil for centuries, are now gradually coming to light, creating excitement among historians, archaeologists, and heritage enthusiasts. During excavation work on Sunday evening, an important archaeological object was discovered—a rare metal bell found at a depth of about one and a half feet. This find has added significant value to the ongoing excavation.

Excavation Project and Official Oversight

Official permission for the excavation was granted on 15 May 2025, and the groundbreaking ceremony was conducted by the state’s Chief Minister on 3 June. The operation, which had been temporarily paused during the monsoon season, has now resumed with renewed energy. The excavation is being carried out systematically under the joint supervision of the Department of Archaeology, the Department of Tourism, and the Lakkundi Development Authority, ensuring both academic rigour and preservation of heritage.

Significant Antiquities Discovered

Several important artifacts have been uncovered within the premises of the Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple. Notably, a uniquely designed Shivalinga and its pedestal were discovered inside the fort wall on Sunday, attracting considerable attention from experts. Officials from the Department of Archaeology are meticulously recording the dimensions of the pedestal and photographing the artifacts for historical documentation and further study.

Curiosity has arisen regarding the composition of the small Shivalinga, with speculation over whether it is made of bronze or copper. Authorities have emphasised that precise information on its material and dating will only be confirmed following detailed scientific and technical examination.

Serpent Seal Discovery

Another notable find is a stone sculpture featuring a serpent’s hood with a Nagamani (serpent gem). Experts consider this a significant indication of the religious beliefs, cultural practices, and sculptural craftsmanship of the Kalyani Chalukya period. A more detailed study is planned to understand the background, purpose, and historical context of this serpent seal.

Snake Scare Halts Work Temporarily

The appearance of a large cobra, approximately eight metres long, near the excavation site on Sunday during the new moon created fear and anxiety among villagers. Local folklore suggests that cobras often appear in places where treasure or valuable items are buried. Due to the snake’s presence, workers temporarily halted excavation for over half an hour, ensuring both safety and respect for local beliefs.

Reviving the Legacy of the Kalyani Chalukyas

This excavation in Lakkundi is gradually revealing unique aspects of the history, religion, culture, and artistry of the Kalyani Chalukya period. With each discovery, researchers and locals remain optimistic that even more rare artifacts and historical remnants will be unearthed in the coming days, further enriching Karnataka’s cultural heritage.