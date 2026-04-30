Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said work on the Yettinahole drinking water project will begin within a week after clearing hurdles. The government has also ordered a statewide inspection of hospital buildings after a wall collapse killed 7 in Bengaluru.

Yettinahole Project Work to Start Soon

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the work on the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project will start within a week. The remarks came after a Social Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) meeting.

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"I had a meeting on this Yettinahole Project. It is a premier drinking water project. I think all the hurdles have been overcome; the forest department had objected. So, we are giving them permission and alternative land. They have given us a notice to give them Rs 257 Crores. I have asked my Department to fill that Rs 257 Crores today itself. We are going to start the work within 1 week," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy CM held a review meeting to discuss issues related to rain in Bengaluru and other areas GBA chairman Maheshwar Rao, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, MLA Rizwan Arshad and other officials were present in the meeting.

Probe Ordered After Hospital Wall Collapse

Earlier in the day, speaking on the Bengaluru hospital wall collapse, he said, "We are having a meeting on this. We have given instructions to the officials. We gave them instructions last night and this morning as well."

The Karnataka government has directed the officials to conduct a thorough inspection of all hospital buildings and compound walls under the department and submit a detailed study report following the death of seven people after the collapse of the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital compound wall in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar area.

An expert team has been ordered to inspect all hospital buildings and compound walls across the state, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

This came after seven people were killed when the compound wall at the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital, formerly Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday.