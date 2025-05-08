Karnataka Weather, May 8: Scorching sun, humid skies with possible storms
Karnataka Weather, May 8: Coastal and southern regions will be humid and cloudy, while northern areas remain dry and sunny.
Karnataka Weather, May 8: Thursday will be a typical summer day with a mix of sun, clouds, and isolated thunderstorms in some regions. While coastal and southern parts of the state will experience higher humidity and cloudy skies, northern areas will continue to bake under dry and sunny conditions. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 31.1°C
Min Temperature: 21.7°C
Real Feel: 31.7°C
The state capital will have a mostly cloudy day. There’s possibility for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 21.1°C
Real Feel: 36.1°C
Mysuru will see a day marked by periods of sunshine and clouds. There’s no major chance of rain, but it will feel warmer due to humidity.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 36.7°C
Hubli-Dharwad will remain sunny and dry throughout the day. Residents are advised to take precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38.3°C
Mangaluru will remain mostly cloudy through the day. Though rain is not expected, the warm temperatures will make it feel quite sultry.