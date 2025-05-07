Karnataka Weather, May 7: Warm, breezy, and mostly dry Wednesday
Karnataka Weather, May 7: While no significant rainfall is predicted, cloud cover may offer some relief in certain areas.
Karnataka Weather, May 7: The rising temperatures and moderate humidity may make the day feel warmer. No significant rainfall is expected across the state, but cloud cover in some regions may offer brief respite from the heat. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Bengaluru will start the day with bright sunshine. While no rain is expected, the increase in cloud cover may bring a slight drop in the evening temperature
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Mysuru will experience a pleasant mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Outdoor plans are safe, but light clothing and sun protection are advisable.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Hubli-Dharwad will face a sunnier and warmer day. Afternoon breezes will provide partial relief from the rising heat.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
The city will see mostly sunny skies with occasional clouds. Sea breezes may offer some relief by the evening.