Image Credit : Freepik

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 40°C

Real Feel: 22°C

Hubli-Dharwad is expected to be among the hottest in the state. Skies will remain mostly sunny. People are advised to take precautions.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 39°C

Real Feel: 26°C

Mangaluru will also experience a mostly sunny day. While sea breezes might bring minor relief in the late afternoon, the day will remain warm.