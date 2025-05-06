Karnataka Weather, May 6: Rising temperatures and uncomfortable humidity
Karnataka Weather, May 6: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, and Mangaluru will see high temperatures and sunny skies. Taking precautions against the heat is necessary
Karnataka Weather, May 6: Major cities will see another hot and mostly dry day on Tuesday. No major rain activity is expected. Residents should be prepared for bright sunshine and uncomfortable heat. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 37°C
Real Feel: 22°C
Bengaluru will see a mostly sunny day, with minimal cloud cover. It’s advisable to limit outdoor activities.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 38°C
Real Feel: 21°C
In Mysuru, the weather will range from sunny to partly cloudy. The heat will contribute to discomfort during peak hours. Take precautions.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 40°C
Real Feel: 22°C
Hubli-Dharwad is expected to be among the hottest in the state. Skies will remain mostly sunny. People are advised to take precautions.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 39°C
Real Feel: 26°C
Mangaluru will also experience a mostly sunny day. While sea breezes might bring minor relief in the late afternoon, the day will remain warm.