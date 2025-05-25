Karnataka Weather, May 25: Heavy rain and breezy conditions expected today
Karnataka Weather, May 25: Wet Sunday with heavy rainfall predicted in several regions. Major cities will see rain and breezy conditions.
Karnataka Weather, May 25: Residents across Karnataka can expect a wet and breezy Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected in several cities. Stay tuned to local updates and advisories, especially in coastal and flood-prone regions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 28°C
The day will start breezy. Cloud cover and likely showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Carrying an umbrella is advisable.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Expect mostly cloudy skies and occasional rain throughout the day. Breezy conditions will keep the temperatures moderate.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 24°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 27°C
Cool and breezy weather with periods of rain. It will be a cooler Sunday.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Heavy rainfall is expected, especially in the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas.