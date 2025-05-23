Karnataka Weather, May 23: Wet and humid Friday across major cities
Karnataka Weather, May 23: Wet and humid weather. Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubli-Dharwad may experience thunderstorms.
Karnataka Weather, May 23: Friday brings a mix of wet and humid conditions across the state. Thunderstorms are likely in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubli-Dharwad, while Mangaluru will see rainfall. Carry an umbrella if you’re heading out. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Bengaluru is expected to see a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. Couple of showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Cloudy skies and breezy day. There’s a possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Caution is advised during thunderstorms.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Hubli and Dharwad will be under cloudy skies. A thunderstorm may occur in some parts during the morning hours, followed by periods of light rain in the afternoon.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Rainfall expected throughout the day, making it one of the wettest spots in the state. The weather will remain humid and damp.