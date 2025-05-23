Image Credit : x handle

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 29°C

Hubli and Dharwad will be under cloudy skies. A thunderstorm may occur in some parts during the morning hours, followed by periods of light rain in the afternoon.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Rainfall expected throughout the day, making it one of the wettest spots in the state. The weather will remain humid and damp.