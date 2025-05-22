Karnataka Weather, May 22: Cloudy skies, scattered rainfall, and high humidity
Karnataka Weather, May 22: Temperatures remain warm, with light to moderate rainfall expected in various regions like Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru.
Karnataka Weather, May 22: Several cities are experiencing summer humidity and pre-monsoon showers. Temperatures remain warm, and humidity levels are climbing. Light to moderate rainfall is expected. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 30.5°C
Min Temperature: 20.5°C
Real Feel: 31°C
The capital city will stay under mostly cloudy skies. While no significant rain is expected, the cloud cover may offer some respite from direct sun.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 31.6°C
Min Temperature: 21.1°C
Real Feel: 32.7°C
Residents in Mysuru should be prepared for light to moderate rain during the afternoon. The weather remains warm and humid.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 28.9°C
Min Temperature: 23.3°C
Real Feel: 32.2°C
Hubli-Dharwad will witness breezy conditions, and there’s a chance of thunderstorms later in the day. It’s advisable to carry umbrellas if heading outdoors.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 36.1°C
Mangaluru will be affected by rain showers throughout the day. With high humidity levels, the city will feel warmer than the actual temperature.