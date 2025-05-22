Image Credit : iSTOCK

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 30.5°C

Min Temperature: 20.5°C

Real Feel: 31°C

The capital city will stay under mostly cloudy skies. While no significant rain is expected, the cloud cover may offer some respite from direct sun.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 31.6°C

Min Temperature: 21.1°C

Real Feel: 32.7°C

Residents in Mysuru should be prepared for light to moderate rain during the afternoon. The weather remains warm and humid.