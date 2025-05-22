Kerala Weather, May 22: Major cities continue to witness rainfall and sticky heat
Kerala Weather, May 22: Rain and humidity continue across major cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram. Temperatures remain high.
Kerala Weather, May 22: The state of Kerala is already witnessing pre-monsoon conditions. Residents can expect another day of humidity and rainfall on Thursday. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31.1°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 37.2°C
Kochi will see rain throughout the day. Due to increasing humidity, the day will feel hotter.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 31.1°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 37.2°C
Similar to Kochi, Kozhikode will see on-and-off rainfall. Temperatures remain high, and discomfort from humidity will also be high.
Thiruvananthapuram
Maximum Temperature: 32.2°C
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Trivandrum is expected to remain mostly cloudy with brief spells of rain. High humidity will make the day uncomfortable.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 37.8°C
Kollam will stay mostly overcast with occasional drizzles. Temperatures remain relatively stable, but the real feel is much higher due to dense humidity.