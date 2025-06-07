Karnataka Weather, June 7: Clouds and humidity expected on Saturday
Karnataka Weather, June 7: Chances of rain in some areas, particularly Mangaluru and Hubli-Dharwad. Residents are advised to be prepared for unexpected showers.
Karnataka Weather, June 7: Saturday will bring cloudy and sunny skies with occasional rain in some regions. Residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden showers and carry umbrellas, especially in Mangaluru and Hubli-Dharwad. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 32°C
The capital city will see cloudy skies in the morning, gradually clearing up as the day progresses.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 33°C
A pleasant day lies ahead for Mysuru, with some clouds and sunshine offering mild weather.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Expect a mostly cloudy day, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a chance of light rain.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Mangaluru could see a brief morning shower or two, followed by sun and clouds throughout the day.